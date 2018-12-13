In Brief: Don’t buy the hype. There is a reason this film is being ignored by the plethora of year-end award nominations like the Golden Globes.



A lot of praise is being heaped on Mary Queen of Scots. It’s really not deserved and I’m in the this is over-rated category. Why? Mary Queen of Scots a tedious trip down history lane whose only saving grace is the acting of Saoirse Ronan.

Her co-star is Margo Robbie. Both are great actresses who have the ability to make bad movies better. Ronan (Lady Bird, Brookyn) owns this one. Robbie tries but she — and Ronan — are undone by a strung out story that first time director Josie Rourke lays out in chunks.

It’s about as much fun to watch as a chess match without a time limit.

I belong to the Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA). Its nominations correctly ignored the acting, writing and everything else but did give the film a nod for best costume design and hair and makeup.

That made me laugh.

Films of this ilk often get those nods. The Favourite — one of this year’s favorites and a film based on the history of an English royal — also got nominated in those two categories. I can see the costumes for Mary Queen of Scots getting costume accolades. But hair and makeup?

Nah.

The two actresses are given awful hairdos that make them look like Drelconians or some such race from TV’s Star Trek. As you remember, the original series had awful sets and costumes. However, in spite of super bad hairdos and — in Robbie’s case especially — horrible makeup, the two actresses have some fun with their roles.

By the way, if you’re an award counter, the film was totally ignored by the Golden Globes.

Ronan plays Mary and Robbie her first cousin (once removed) is Queen Elizabeth of England. The two actresses are surrounded by a supporting cast that play toady advisers and dangerous foes.

The story starts with Mary about to be executed and then flashes back to the widowed Mary returning to Scotland from France. Her husband the king is dead and she returns to the land of her birth to reclaim her throne. Mary is a Stuart and Catholic. Protestants in Scotland aren’t thrilled with Mary’s return. She manages to quickly anger them.

Also concerned is England’s Queen Elizabeth. One worry is the protestant verses Catholic thing. The other has to do with history. Mary is the oldest child of Henry VIII’s sister Mary I who inherited the throne of England when Henry died. So the wagging tongues of both courts say Mary might be the legitimate heir of the crown Elizabeth wears.

Or not.

Depends — I guess — on the interpretation of the legality of Henry’s last will and testament. In it, Henry banned all Stuarts, thus Catholics, from ruling the realm.

That’s a lot of history. Maybe, too much history but a lot of you find what happened in England and Scotland in the early 1500s interesting. Why? I’m not sure. One reason may be found in the success of — what seems like — a gazillion television series like The Tudors, The Crown, Victoria and Downton Abbey.

You can even stick Game of Thrones on the list.

The rest of us? We’re not big fans. But as long as I’ve rambled about the history of Mary and Elizabeth, why not finish?

Mary Queen of Scots is about Mary’s rule in Scotland and her failed attempt to keep the crown. That brings Elizabeth back into the picture. She’s not sure about Mary as Mary isn’t sure about her. The trying to clarify things is done via repetitive letters and inner court advising and scheming.

Eventually, Mary’s poor ruling choices led her downfall and her being forced to ask for Elizabeth’s protection. As we know that didn’t happen and Elizabeth had Mary’s head removed.

That’s history. Did you find my wiki-like explanation of the two monarchs dry? Boring? A gigantic who-cares? You’ll likely find the movie the same. It’s just about as tedious. The positive about my explanation is that it doesn’t take almost two-hours to get through.

Director: Josie Rourke

Stars: Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie, Jack Lowden, Joe Alwyn, David Tennant, Guy Pearce

Rated R for mature themes, violence and brief nudity. This one is as tedious as my explanation of the history of Mary Queen of Scots. Give it a 2 1/2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



