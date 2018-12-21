Mary Poppins Returns

In Brief: Better late than never. Kind of.



Director Rob Marshall (Chicago, Into the Woods) directs and co-writes the sequel to 1964’s classic. Marshall’s film is set a couple of decades later in the 1930s when the two children from the original are grown up and in a crisis.

He’s a widower and she’s helping him raise his three young children. He forgets to make the house payments. A crooked banker wants the property and the property of other poor Londoners. So the mistake is about to lose him the family home. Of course, when things seem darkest, Mary Poppins arrives to engineer the rescue.

Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place, The Girl on the Train, Young Victoria) is cast as Mary. She does a spot-on imitation of Julie Andrews who won an Oscar and a Golden Globe in the role. Blunt will no doubt get an Oscar nod to go along with her recent Golden Globe nomination. She is terrific as the always in control and quite magical Mary.

As good as Blunt is in the role, the flaw in her performance is the appearance of acting at, and not with her child co-stars and even in scenes with some of the adult actors. Not that it matters much. It is her co-star and Tony Winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Broadway’s Hamilton) who steals the film.

He’s an amazing singer, dancer and actor who electrifies Marshall’s movie.

What isn’t electric is the rather forgettable music of lyricist Scott Wittman and composer Marc Shaiman. You won’t find songs that you can’t get out of your head like the original film’s Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, A Spoonful of Sugar or Chim Chim Cheree.

People who love the original will definitely dig this one. Those of us who didn’t see the Andrews and Dick Van Dyke version will find it pleasant but not super compelling.

Rated PG for mature themes. The sequel is a bit late. Like over 50-years too late. That said, if you can tolerate the tuneless music, this one isn’t bad. Give it a 3 1/2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



