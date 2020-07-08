Mary Kay Letourneau Dies At 58
The former Burien, Washington teacher served time in jail for raping a 12-year-old student. She later married that student, Vili Fualaau.
Letourneau died of stage 4 cancer.
In 1996, Letourneau, a teacher at was caught having sexual relations with Vili Fualaau, who was her sixth-grade student at Shorewood Elementary in Burien, Washington at the time. Fualaau was 12-years-old at the time.
The two got married in 2005 just after she was released from a seven-year prison sentence for having sex with a minor.
They separated in 2017.
The couple had two children together, and Letourneau had children from a previous marriage.