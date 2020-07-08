      Weather Alert

Mary Kay Letourneau Dies At 58

Jul 7, 2020 @ 7:26pm

The former Burien, Washington teacher served time in jail for raping a 12-year-old student. She later married that student, Vili Fualaau.

Letourneau died of stage 4 cancer.

In 1996, Letourneau, a teacher at was caught having sexual relations with Vili Fualaau, who was her sixth-grade student at Shorewood Elementary in Burien, Washington at the time. Fualaau was 12-years-old at the time.

The two got married in 2005 just after she was released from a seven-year prison sentence for having sex with a minor.

They separated in 2017.

The couple had two children together, and Letourneau had children from a previous marriage.

TAGS
cancer Death Letourneau
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast