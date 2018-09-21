“Mars Base Alpha” Tweet Shows Musk Isn’t Losing His Vision

I’m encouraged when I see things like this from Elon Musk. He’s been under a lot of stress lately with all the questions and controversy surrounding his electric car company, Tesla.

You might remember Musk’s recent interview with The New York Times, where he admits to using Ambien to get to sleep and working up to 120 hours per week.

I’ve been a little worried about Musk in recent months and when I see tweets like this one from his account – it reminds me that he hasn’t lost his vision;

Mars Base Alpha pic.twitter.com/O1llQp8rFY — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 21, 2018

Musk is one of those people we will read about in history books.

He has a vision to send humanity deep into space and to completely change the way we conduct our daily lives here on the ground, particularly from a transportation perspective.

I put Musk in the same class as folks like Gutenberg, Da Vinci, or Edison. It’s good to see that all the stress and work hours are NOT “getting him down” or dampening his spirits.