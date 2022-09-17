Marion County Sheriff Seize Multiple Guns, Ammo, And Meth In Vehicle Break-In

STAYTON, Ore — Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle break-in on Friday afternoon at around 2 pm in Stayton.

The deputies along with Marion County detectives took two men into custody and seized stolen firearms, ammunition, and about one-quarter pound of methamphetamine.

One suspect, Araya Landers is charged with Theft 1, Felon in possession of a firearm, Attempted Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and out of county warrants.

The other suspect who deputies identify as James Dalton is also charged with Theft 1, Felon in Possession of a firearm, Unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, and out of county warrants. Both suspects are being held at the Marion County Jail.