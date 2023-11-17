Marion County Sheriff Deputies Investigating Early Morning Assault

Salem, Ore. –Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Brown Rd NE & Idaho Ave NE, to investigate an assault that occurred in the early morning hours. As a result, Brown Rd NE was blocked from Arizona NE north to Silverton Rd NE. Authorities advise the public to avoid the area and utilize alternate routes until further notice.

The incident took place around 6:00 am to 6:15 am, and the Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the community for assistance. If you were in the vicinity during this time and have any information that may aid in the investigation, please contact Detective Van Horn at 503-584-6211.

At present, no further details about the assault are available. The Sheriff’s Office appreciates the cooperation of the community in providing any relevant information that may contribute to resolving the case.