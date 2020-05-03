Marion County Now 2nd Most Cases In Oregon; Highest Rate Of Infection
Marion county, Ore. – Marion county now has the second most reported coronavirus cases in Oregon, and the highest rate of infection in the state. It’s based on the number of infected residents and populations. Multnomah county has the most cases, but it also has the most people, so the rate of infection is lower. Meaning you’d be less likely to catch the virus. But Marion county is fifth in population, and second in number of covid-19 cases, so the infection rate is higher in Marion county. Meaning a higher percentage of residents there have it. Woodburn has been hit especially hard, according to the Salem Reporter.
The curve is starting to flatten some on the westside. Washington county is now third in number of reported cases. Clackamas county is fourth.