      Breaking News
Oregon COVID-19 Testing Site Location Map

Marion County Now 2nd Most Cases In Oregon; Highest Rate Of Infection

May 3, 2020 @ 1:38pm
Coronavirus concept. Note COVID-19, Protective medical mask and pill capsules for treatment coronavirus. Novel corona virus outbreak. Epidemic from Wuhan, China. Coronavirus drugs on wooden table.

Marion county, Ore. – Marion county now has the second most reported coronavirus cases in Oregon, and the highest rate of infection in the state. It’s based on the number of infected residents and populations. Multnomah county has the most cases, but it also has the most people, so the rate of infection is lower. Meaning you’d be less likely to catch the virus. But Marion county is fifth in population, and second in number of covid-19 cases, so the infection rate is higher in Marion county. Meaning a higher percentage of residents there have it. Woodburn has been hit especially hard, according to the Salem Reporter.

The curve is starting to flatten some on the westside. Washington county is now third in number of reported cases. Clackamas county is fourth.

TAGS
2nd county highest rate of infection marion most Oregon second
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro