Marion County Man Sentenced for Burning 5-Month-Old

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison after authorities say he burned his girlfriend’s 5-month-old child and withheld medical care for days.

The Statesman Journal reports 38-year-old Kevin Sergeant was sentenced Wednesday after a Marion County judge found him guilty last month of first-degree assault and two counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment.

Sergeant and 22-year-old Amy Chambers were arrested in January after Chamber’s daughter was taken to a Stayton hospital with serious injuries and burns.

Prosecutor Ashley Cadotte told the court the injuries that Sergeant inflected left the baby “permanently disfigured for the rest of her life.”

Chambers pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in April. She is scheduled to be sentenced in November.

