Marion County Joins Others In Calling For Repeal Of Measure 110

Salem, Ore. — Several Oregon counties are considering repealing Measure 110, a law passed by voters in 2020 that decriminalized user amounts of hard drugs and allocated cannabis tax revenue for drug treatment programs.

Marion County commissioners held a public hearing on the matter, during which Marion County Sheriff Nick Hunter and others provided testimony. The board subsequently passed a resolution asserting that Measure 110, which aimed to enhance public safety and save lives, has had the opposite effect.

Marion County Commissioner Colm Willis stated, “We have more people suffering from drug addiction and overdose. Our communities are suffering, and Measure 110 is failing.”

The resolution points out a significant increase in overdose deaths in the state since the measure’s passage, stating, “In 2020, there were 585 overdose deaths. In 2021, that number increased to 917. As of March 8, 2023, there have been 1,161 overdose deaths confirmed in Oregon in 2022.”

Willis emphasized, “The promise of Measure 110 was that by decriminalizing drugs, more people would get treatment, fewer people would die of drug overdose. That is not the case.”

A recent study found that Measure 110 did not impact overdose deaths, with Oregon reflecting trends seen in other states where overdoses and deaths have risen due to the prevalence of cheap, potent fentanyl.

Marion County has joined Polk, Jackson, and Coos counties in the effort to repeal the 3-year-old law. In Clackamas County, commissioners have presented the question of whether Measure 110 should be repealed to voters.

The commissioners acknowledge that any action or impact is not likely to occur immediately. Jim Moore, a politics professor at Pacific University, clarified that a county resolution represents an opinion and that the county has no direct authority to introduce legislation to the state legislature.

Moore noted that the county’s best chance for change is to lobby for a state legislator to present a bill during the upcoming winter session.

Marion County Commissioner Danielle Bethell emphasized the need for the state to listen to various voices and engage in a broader conversation. She said, “The legislature for far too long has not brought counties to the table to say, ‘What are you experiencing, and what do you need?'”

The Oregon Legislature is scheduled to convene for a short session in February 2024, and proponents of several ballot measures aimed at altering Measure 110 have already made their case to lawmakers. Proponents have threatened to initiate circulation of these measures if legislators do not enact changes on their own.