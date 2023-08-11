Marion County Inmate Walks Away From Transition Center

Salem, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating an Adult in Custody (AIC) who walked away from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Transition Center. The individual, identified as John West, 25, reportedly left the facility sometime between 11:00 AM and 12:00 PM on August 10, 2023. West was being held in custody on charges related to a probation violation, with his original charge being felon in possession of a weapon.

Description of John West:

Gender: Male

Race: White

Height: 5 feet 8 inches

Weight: 170 pounds

Clothing: Black t-shirt, black sweatshirt, grey pants, and black shoes

The Marion County Transition Center plays a crucial role in preparing Adult in Custody individuals for their re-entry into the community prior to their release from custody. While AICs have the opportunity to leave the facility for pre-approved treatment or medical appointments, John West’s departure raises concerns given the nature of his charges.

The authorities urge anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of John West to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 503-588-5032. The assistance of the community is pivotal in ensuring the safe return of the individual to custody.