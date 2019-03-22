Marion County Confirms 2nd Measles Diagnosis

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Health Authority says a second person has been diagnosed with measles in Marion County.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports it’s not linked to the Vancouver-area outbreak or cases in Multnomah County.

The health authority said the person was unvaccinated and a traveler who was visiting Marion County. No other information about the person was released. There are no new locations where people may have been exposed to the disease.

Eight people have now been diagnosed with measles in Oregon since Jan. 1. Half of them are connected to the Vancouver-area epidemic, according to state health officials.

The vast majority of people affected by the current outbreak weren’t vaccinated against the virus. Several only had one dose of the vaccine. Two doses are 97 percent effective.

—

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com