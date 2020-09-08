Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office
Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 3 — “Go” Evacuation notice to residents in the Santiam Canyon from the community of Mehama east to Big Cliff Dam including Mill City, Gates, and the North Fork corridor. Residents are being urged leave the area immediately. We have requested Highway 22 be closed eastbound from Stayton to Santiam Junction to allow evacuees and fire personnel clear passage.
An information line for impacted residents is being established by Marion County Emergency Management at 503-391-7294. Closure updates will be posted to Marion County Sheriff’s Office social media sites as they become available.