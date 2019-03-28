Marion Co. Fire Dist. #1 – **2nd Alarm Structure Fire 1400 block of 82nd Ave SE**

This morning at 6:34 am, Marion County Fire District #1 was dispatched to a reported garage fire in the 1400 block of 82nd Ave SE. While responding, reports that the house was well involved in fire were received and a 2nd alarm was called for, bringing in additional firefighters from the area.

Upon the first engine and on duty battalion chief’s arrival, there was heavy fire and smoke showing from the structure. In total, 33 firefighters and paramedics responded with 2 chief officer apparatus, 5 fire engines, 1 heavy rescue, 3 medic units and 3 water tenders. The firefighters fought the fire for 40 minutes before bringing it under control. MCFD#1 was assisted on scene by firefighters from the Aumsville and Turner Fire Districts as well as Falck Ambulance. Silverton Fire District and Salem Fire Department provided coverage to the rest of our District during the incident.

All residents made it out safely, unfortunately 1 pet perished. There were no firefighter injuries. All MCFD#1 firefighters were on scene for 5 ?1/2 hours extinguishing the fire, performing overhaul and investigating. The Red Cross is assisting the residents.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation by MCFD#1 Fire Marshal.