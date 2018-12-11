Mariners Finalize 25-Year Lease to Remain in Seattle
By Grant McHill
Dec 10, 2018 @ 5:40 PM
SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 29: Ichiro Suzuki #51 of the Seattle Mariners claps his hands as he walks through the dugout before a game against the Texas Rangers at Safeco Field on September 29, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

SEATTLE (AP) – The Seattle Mariners and Washington State Major League Baseball Stadium Public Facilities District Board have reached a final agreement on a new 25-year ballpark lease for the ballpark formerly known as Safeco Field.

The board on Monday unanimously approved the lease during their quarterly meeting.

The lease and companion non-relocation agreement ensures that the team will remain in the city for the next 25 years with options for two three-year extensions.

The lease says the Mariners are responsible for “performing all the maintenance, operations, and capital improvements and upgrades at the publicly-owned ballpark.” The Mariners will pay all costs beyond the fixed contributions made by the facilities board and King County.

The Mariners are expected to announce a stadium naming rights deal in the next few weeks.

