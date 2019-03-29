March Madness Over For Ducks Men; Women Play Tonight in Portland

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MARCH 28: Head coach Dana Altman of the Oregon Ducks looks on against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at the KFC YUM! Center on March 28, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

(102.9 / 750 the Game) The Oregon Ducks put together a 10-game winning streak to reach the Sweet 16 for the third time in four years. They earned the Pac-12’s automatic bid. They proved that they belonged.

Unfortunately, the magic ran out in the second half against No. 1 Virginia. Oregon scratched their way back from down eight at half to up three late.

With the 45-42 lead, the team failed to score a from the field in the final 5:44 of the game. Virginia outscored Oregon 11-4 the rest of the way. The only points the boys in green could muster came from the free throw line.

Over five minutes of no scoring for No. 12 Oregon put them down five, 50-45. Payton Pritchard shot his final two free throws with only 15 seconds left to make it 50-47 Virginia.

Oregon and Virginia combined to shoot 3-for-13 from the field in the final 5:44 of the contest. The Ducks shot five times, missed them all, and a few of them were not good looks and highly-contested.

The March Madness run may be over, but this team fought until the bitter end.

On the women’s side — the 2nd-seeded Oregon Ducks are playing in the sweet 16 for the third straight year. The game is tonight right here in Portland at the Moda Center. Hear more on Fm News 101 KXL Friday morning at 6:35am and 8:35am.

Follow 102.9/750 The Game on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.