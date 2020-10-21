Mapleton Man Sentenced For Starting Wildfire

      Breaking News
Oct 21, 2020 @ 3:51pm

MAPLETON, Ore. (AP) – A man who started a fire west of Eugene near Mapleton in August will serve 10 years in prison.

KCBY-TV reports 44-year-old Elias Pendergrass, of Mapleton was sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty to first-degree arson.

The district attorney’s office said Pendergrass must also complete three years of post-prison supervision after his release.

He will also have to pay restitution, with the amount to be determined in the next six months.

The Sweet Creek Fire sparked an evacuation notice in late August and grew to hundreds of acres before it was contained.

