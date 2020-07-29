Many Government Workers In Washington State To Work Remotely Until 2021

      Breaking News
Jul 29, 2020 @ 11:52am

SEATTLE (AP) – Officials say many local government employees around the Puget Sound area will work from home until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Seattle Times reports leaders from King, Pierce and Snohomish counties, the cities of Everett, Kenmore, Redmond, Seattle, Shoreline and Tacoma, and from the ports of Seattle and Everett, “are taking a united approach to slow the spread of COVID-19 and maximize physical distancing by extending teleworking for eligible employees until 2021.”

A news release from King County Executive Dow Constantine Tuesday said the governments collectively employ thousands of workers; King County has about 15,000 and the city of Seattle has more than 10,000.

