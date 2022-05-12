Man’s Death From Traumatic Brain Injury Ruled Homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who police say was beaten in the parking lot of a Northeast Portland hotel last month has died and a suspect has been arrested for murder.
19-year-old Clyde Hunt was found with serious head injuries from an apparent assault on the night on April 7th at a hotel at Northeast 82nd and Beech. He spent nearly three weeks in a hospital before passing away from a traumatic brain injury on April 26th.
The medical examiner ruled Hunt’s death as homicide, the city’s 37th of the year.
The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force busted 25-year-old Jacauree Walker in Portland on Wednesday. He’s charged with murder in the second degree and two counts of assault.