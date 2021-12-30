      Weather Alert
Winter Weather Advisory In Place For Thursday Morning

Mannahouse Christian Academy

Dec 30, 2021 @ 5:30am

Mannahouse Christian Academy – Opening at 10 am. All Campuses, Portland and Vancouver

