Manhunt In South East Portland Neighborhood

Portland, Oregon-In Southeast Portland…the search for an armed-and-dangerous man with a “history of violence” has been called off.

Cops say Christopher Irvin threatened a woman with a HANDGUN at a home on 111th Avenue between Holgate and Harold just after 8:30 last night. Authorities say there are active warrants for the 34-year-old’s arrest. Anyone who sees him should stay clear…and call 9-1-1.