Manhattan DA Bragg: Politically Motivated Arrest of Trump Over Real Job Priorities?

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has hit a wall of skepticism from all sides, but is his obviously politically motivated arrest of Trump at the cost of actually doing his real job? On Tuesday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg stated that failing to indict former President Donald Trump would “normalize” criminal behavior, even though he has reduced over half of the felony charges to misdemeanors since he assumed office.

Bragg took office in January 2022 and has requested bail in 49% of felony cases, while lowering the severity of 52% of felony crimes to misdemeanors. Initially, Bragg had announced that robberies would be classified as petty larceny misdemeanors, unless there was physical harm caused to the victim. However, he later reversed this policy and stated that commercial robberies involving a gun, knife, or other weapon would be charged as a felony. According to the Daily Mail, Bragg’s campaign received $1 million from the Color of Change PAC, a left-wing political organization that seeks to elect district attorneys who are lenient on crime, funded by Democratic megadonor George Soros. For more information, Lars speaks with Zack Smith, a Legal Fellow with the Heritage Foundation, and co-author of the upcoming book “Rogue Prosecutors: How Radical Soros Lawyers Are Destroying America’s Communities.”