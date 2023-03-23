KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Managing Kids and Technology

March 23, 2023 11:31AM PDT
Share
Managing Kids and Technology
Low angle view of boy looking at digital tablet while lying with sisters using mobile phone on bed at home. Getty Images

The way technology has been designed, it can be easier said than done to use it at a healthy level.

Dr. Katie Davis, the author of Technology’s Child, and Associate Professor at the University of Washington, says her book gives parents the opportunity to learn directly how their children interact with technology and how it impacts them.

One of the first suggestions is trying to make sure the interaction is self-directed, as opposed to rewards-based games that take up all of the user’s attention with rewards and going to next level and so on.  The second is a community supported approach, where parents can often join in, ask questions, or extend the opportunity by using their surroundings to interact with the children.

Dr. Katie Davis wants parents to not over stress when trying to monitor their kids amount of screen time and technology use. That being pro-active in general is the right mindset to being a digitally conscious parent.

 

 

 

Popular Posts

1

U.S. Home Sales Surged In February As Mortgage Rates Dipped
2

Workers Dismantle Florida Ride Where Teen Fell To Death
3

Oregon Once Again Says Life Means Something Else
4

Officer Who Killed George Floyd Pleads Guilty In Tax Case
5

Tunnel Homes Found During Fire Near Steel Bridge