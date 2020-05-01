Man Wounded In Shootout Flees Hospital
PARKLAND, Wash. (AP) – Police in Washington state say a man wounded in a gang-related shootout escaped from a hospital during a “commotion” in an emergency room.
Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer says a group of people arrived, caused a commotion and the suspect escaped.
The News Tribune reported that investigators believe at least two suspected gang members were involved in the Parkland shooting Thursday.
The man who fled suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
The other suspect, who was uninjured, was tracked and pursued by a police dog, but also escaped.
The sheriff’s department, its gang unit and the FBI are investigating the case.