Man Wounded In Portland Shooting Now Charged With Attempted Murder

May 16, 2022 @ 1:00pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – A man who was wounded in a shooting last Wednesday in Southeast Portland has been released from the hospital and is charged with attempted murder.

Police responded to 88th and Southeast Flavel, where they found 29-year-old Kalin Duffee shot in the street.

Earlier in the day, Duffee had allegedly threatened to kill himself and police officers.

Later, he allegedly shot at a passing car and the driver was injured by flying glass.

A gun was seized when Duffee was arrested.

It’s unclear how he was shot.

