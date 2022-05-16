Man Wounded In Portland Shooting Now Charged With Attempted Murder

PORTLAND, Ore. – A man who was wounded in a shooting last Wednesday in Southeast Portland has been released from the hospital and is charged with attempted murder.
Police responded to 88th and Southeast Flavel, where they found 29-year-old Kalin Duffee shot in the street.
Earlier in the day, Duffee had allegedly threatened to kill himself and police officers.
Later, he allegedly shot at a passing car and the driver was injured by flying glass.
A gun was seized when Duffee was arrested.
It’s unclear how he was shot.