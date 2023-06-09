KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Man Who Told Jurors He Had ‘Fun’ At The Capitol Riot Is Sentenced To 6 Years In Prison

June 9, 2023 2:05PM PDT
Share
Man Who Told Jurors He Had ‘Fun’ At The Capitol Riot Is Sentenced To 6 Years In Prison
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Virginia man who testified he had “fun” at the U.S. Capitol riot has been sentenced to six years in prison for attacking police as he stormed the building.

The prison sentence Markus Maly received Friday is significantly lower than the punishment prosecutors sought for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

The Justice Department had recommended a prison sentence of almost 16 years for Maly, a flooring installer.

A prosecutor described the 49-year-old Maly as a “lifelong criminal” with 33 prior convictions on his record.

But the judge who sentenced Maly noted most of his crimes date back to his 20s.

More about:
capitol
fun
riot
Sentence

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Eases From 7-Month High To 6.71% This Week
2

Actor Danny Masterson Found Guilty Of 2 Out Of 3 Counts Of Rape In Retrial
3

Beaverton School District Teacher Accused Of Drinking Alcohol During Class.
4

Lawyers For Former President Trump Meet With Justice Department Officials
5

Bills' Hamlin Participates In Team Drills For First Time This Offseason