Man Who Killed Washington Sheriff Deputy In Country Illegally

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The federal government says the man who killed a sheriff’s deputy and wounded a police officer in a central Washington state shootout was in the United States illegally.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency said Thursday that 29-year-old Juan Manuel Flores Del Toro, who also died as a result of the shootout, was a citizen of Mexico.

The agency says he entered the U.S. in 2014 at Laredo, Texas, on a temporary agricultural worker visa.

The agency says it has no record of Flores Del Toro leaving the country or extending his visa.

Police have said he lived in Ellensburg, Washington.

Sheriff’s deputy Ryan Thompson was killed and Kittitas police officer Benito Chavez was shot in the leg in the gunfight Tuesday night near Ellensburg.