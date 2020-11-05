Man Who Dies In Chain Reaction Crash In S.E. Portland Identified
Portland, Ore – The man who died in a deadly chain reaction crash in Southeast Portland at 82nd and Johnson Creek, has been identified as 53-year-old Mark Knutson from Happy Valley.
Oregon State Police say last night just before 9pm, he rear-ended an SUV that was stopped at the red light. That pushed the SUV into a Mini Cooper. Then Knutson crashed into another truck.
He was taken to OHSU where he died. No one else was seriously hurt.
Read more from Oregon State Police
On Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at approximately 8:45 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of SE Johnson Creek Blvd and Hwy 213.
Preliminary investigation revealed a Volkswagen Jetta, operated by Mark Knutson (53) of Happy Valley, was northbound on Hwy 213 when it hit a Toyota 4Runner, operated by Sova Novak (39) of Portland, which was stopped on Hwy 213 at the Johnson Creek Blvd traffic signal. The Jetta then struck a Dodge Dakota, operated by Davis Suarez-Orosco (19) of Milwaukie. The 4Runner was pushed forward and struck the back of a Mini Cooper operated by Christina Tall (43) of Portland.
Knutson was transported to Oregon Health Sciences University where he was pronounced deceased.
No other serious injuries were reported.
OSP was assisted by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Clackamas Fire Department and AMR.