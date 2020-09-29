      Weather Alert

Man Who Confessed To Murder Is Now Officially Charged

Sep 29, 2020 @ 11:25am

SEATTLE (AP) – King County prosecutors have charged a man in the death of a woman found with gunshot wounds to the back and chest last week in South Lake Union.

The Seattle Times reported that 33-year-old Joseph Gongora was charged Monday with second-degree murder domestic violence.

Authorities say a man later identified as Gongora walked into the King County Jail on Wednesday around 4:40 p.m. and told an officer on duty that he wanted to turn himself in.

Investigators searched the man’s apartment where they found the woman, a handgun, ammunition and two spent shell casings. Gongora was booked into jail.

Court records do not indicate whether Gongora has an attorney.

