Man Who Brought Guns To Seattle Protests Sentenced To Prison

Aug 11, 2021 @ 10:35am

SEATTLE (AP) – A Kent, Washington man was sentenced to two years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm during demonstrations in downtown Seattle last year.

Al Talaga was arrested in September 2020 after an investigation linked him to firearms found in a car that was involved in looting at a store during the civil unrest in June 2020.

Seattle police had responded to reports of looting and witnesses said suspects loaded merchandise into a car.

A search found stolen goods along with two firearms.

Police determined the car was Talaga’s and discovered he was prohibited from possessing guns due to a 2005 robbery conviction.

