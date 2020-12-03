      Weather Alert

Man Wanted For Exposing Himself To 13-Year-Old In Aloha

Dec 3, 2020 @ 12:28pm

ALOHA, Ore. — Surveillance video has been released of a vehicle pulling into an apartment complex and exposing himself to a 13-year-old boy who was skateboarding.

The incident happened near Southwest 214th and Alexander Street around 10:30am on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The vehicle is described as a white, four-door sedan with no license plates.  The man behind the wheel is said to be around 30-years-old with a darker complexion, black hair and light facial hair.  He was wearing a black fedora-style hat, black jacket and black pants with a black bandana around his neck.

