Man Wanted For Exposing Himself To 13-Year-Old In Aloha
ALOHA, Ore. — Surveillance video has been released of a vehicle pulling into an apartment complex and exposing himself to a 13-year-old boy who was skateboarding.
The incident happened near Southwest 214th and Alexander Street around 10:30am on Wednesday, December 2nd.
The vehicle is described as a white, four-door sedan with no license plates. The man behind the wheel is said to be around 30-years-old with a darker complexion, black hair and light facial hair. He was wearing a black fedora-style hat, black jacket and black pants with a black bandana around his neck.