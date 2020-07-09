Man Wanted After Assaulting Child For “Looking At Him”
BEAVERTON, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they saw entered an apartment and assaulted a child on Wednesday afternoon. Deputies were called to an apartment complex on NW Heritage Parkway near 185th in Beaverton around 12:20pm for a burglary.
A 9-year-old girl says she was in her living room and noticed the man in the green space behind the apartment where he shouldn’t be. After spotting the girl, he walked towards the back door and came in through an unlocked sliding glass door. She says he confronted her, yelling at her for watching him and punched her twice.
The girl’s 7-year-old brother says he saw the man leave through the back door. Deputies used a canine to try and track down the suspect. He’s described as a black man, 18 to 25-years-old, 6′ tall wearing blue jeans and a red hooded “Gap” sweatshirt.
Investigators ask anyone with information to call (503) 629-0111.