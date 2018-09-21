Man Tries To Save Driver From A Burning Car

RIDGEFIELD, Wa.– Steven Gorbet and his wife were driving home from a hunting trip when they noticed people screaming along I-5 in Ridgefield, someone was in a burning car. Steven raced to help using a fire extinguisher first. It didn’t help so he smashed the windows. He tired to get driver Fred Marshan out but the man was dead. Since then he found out from the victim’s girlfriend he knew Marshan. Gorbet had worked with him for awhile. Steven described Fred as grumpy and funny great sense of humor. The Gorbets have setup a go fund me page to help Fred’s family.

He posted videos of the fire on facebook.