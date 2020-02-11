Man To Plead Guilty To Helping Suspect In Deputy Shooting
LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) – A man accused of aiding the escape of the suspected shooter of a southwest Washington deputy is set to change his plea to guilty.
The Daily News reports Matthew Veatch’s pending plea would leave one person facing charges stemming from the shooting, which killed 29-year-old Cowlitz County deputy Justin DeRosieron in April.
Veatch would be the second of three people to take a plea deal with prosecutors over charges of aiding Brian Butts’ attempts at escaping.
Police say Butts shot DeRosier, who had responded to check on a disabled motor home in Kalama.
Police shot and killed Butts on April 14 after a manhunt.