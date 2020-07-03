Man Threatens People With A Gun in Cornelius
Earlier today Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies assigned to the city of Cornelius were got a call about a man with a gun near South Magnolia Avenue.
When the first deputy arrived the suspect had already left in a vehicle. The victims told deputies that they new the man and that he came to their front door and threatened them with a semi-automatic handgun.
Just after noon on officer noticed the suspects vehicle in the Rock Creek area of Washington County.
The suspect jumped out of the car and ran, but was caught and detained.
The man was identified as 22-year-old Jalen Jerome Traylor. A semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine was located inside the suspect’s vehicle.
Mr. Traylor was booked into the Washington County Jail.