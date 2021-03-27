Man taken into custody after lengthy standoff, guns seized
50 year old Robert W. Delvin was taken into custody after a 10 hour long standoff with police officers on Friday.
Portland Police say an investigation began on March 3rd when police were called to the home in the 3700 block of Southeast Brooklyn Street where officers learned that Delvin allegedly fired a handgun at someone outside his home.
The person he fired at has still not been identified, however police say there is no indication they were injured.
Officers did learn that a 5 year old girl and her nanny were nearby in the direction that the pistol was fired.
While they were not injured, they ran after the shot was fired.
Officers served a search warrant yesterday, they say after Delvin was in custody they found and seized multiple guns.
“This was a dangerous situation that ended peacefully due to the diligence of Central Precinct’s Neighborhood Response Team, and the skill and professionalism of the Crisis Negotiation Team and Special Emergency Reaction Team,” said Chief Chuck Lovell. “My thanks to the neighbors who sheltered in place and allowed officers the time needed to resolve this without anyone getting hurt.”