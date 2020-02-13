      Weather Alert

Man Suspected In Smith Tower Shooting Dies

Feb 12, 2020 @ 4:44pm

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a resident who opened fire in the lobby of a Vancouver building for senior residents, killing a man and wounding two women in October, has died.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says 80-year-old Robert Breck was taken from jail to an area hospital on Feb. 5 because of an illness.

The sheriff’s office says Breck died Tuesday at the hospital of natural causes.

Police say Breck killed 75-year-old Dean Tunstall and wounded 77-year-old Enelia Montoya and 44-year-old Shawne Garris in the Smith Tower Apartments lobby, then barricaded himself in his apartment before surrendering.

Court documents say the shooting stemmed from a dispute Breck had with the man.

