Man suffering life threatening injuries after Hit & Run incident
Portland Police say a man is suffering threatening injuries after he was hit by a car in the Cathedral Park Neighborhood near the St Johns Bridge.
The driver who hit the man left the scene.
Police responded to the incident Friday afternoon at North Crawford Street under the North Philadelphia Avenue bridge ramp viaduct.
When officers arrived they found a man suffering from serious injuries.
He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The crash is now under investigation as police say no suspect information is being released as of now.