Man Struck And Killed By Delivery Truck On Cordon RD SE: Salem Police Investigating

Salem, Ore. – A tragic incident occurred on Saturday evening, December 2, as a man lost his life after being struck by a delivery truck on Cordon RD SE.

At around 7:50 p.m., the driver of a delivery van notified authorities that he had collided with what he believed to be a pedestrian while traveling northbound on Cordon RD SE, just south of the HW22E overpass. Salem Police responded to the scene and discovered the deceased man on the west shoulder of the roadway.

The initial findings from the Salem Police Traffic Team’s preliminary investigation indicate that Kiristian Murauo, 23, was attempting to cross Cordon RD when the delivery van struck him in the north-bound vehicle lane. The area lacked lawful pedestrian crossings or overhead street lighting.

The driver of the delivery van, identified as Justin Rodriguez, 35, remained at the scene and fully cooperated with investigators. Both north and southbound travel on Cordon RD at the overpass experienced interruptions for approximately three hours to facilitate investigation and scene clearance.

As of now, no arrests have been made, and no citations have been issued, as the collision remains under investigation. The Salem Police Department has investigated a total of 12 fatal collisions resulting in 13 deaths in 2023.