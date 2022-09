Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man found dead in a driveway from multiple stab wounds on Monday morning has been identified.

Officers were called to Northeast 18th Avenue and Tillamook Street just after 7:00am.

The victim has been identified as 49-year-old Morgan Seger.

There is no word on a suspect.

This was the 65th homicide of the year in Portland.

Related | Portland’s Homicides Of 2022