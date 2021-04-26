Man Stabbed To Death In Front Of Bothell Apartment Complex
Courtesy: MGN
BOTHELL, Wash. (AP) – A 29-year-old man is dead after a stabbing outside an apartment building in Bothell.
Police say a 26-year-old man has been taken into custody.
The stabbing happened at around 8 p.m. Sunday in a fairly busy part of the city.
Bothell police said the attack took place near the entryway of The Villas at Beardslee.
Medics arrived before police and tried saving that man’s life but he died at the scene.
Multiple witnesses are said to have rushed to help him, too.
Police did not immediately say whether they recovered a weapon.