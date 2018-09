Photo by Rosemary Reynolds

Portland, Or. – A man was stabbed in the Pearl District at NW 14th and Glisan this morning. Police have a suspect in custody and say the two men know each other. Police have also recovered a knife. The injured man was taken to the hospital with a serious, but not life threatening wound.

Sgt Chris Burley says the crime scene stretches from NW 14th to NW 17th along Glisan and has caused some closures in the area.