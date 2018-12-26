Man Stabbed in Robbery at a downtown Portland MAX Platform

Portland, OR. An armed robbery involving three thieves at a Southwest Portland MAX platform sends one man to the hospital. Police say a man walked up to three people on the platform at Southwest 1st and Oak Street at 6:40 a.m. Christmas morning. He flashed a gun and demanded they empty their pockets. Then two more suspects arrived and confronted them. Investigators say two of the victims ran off, but the third victim was assaulted and stabbed. Emergency responders treated the wounded man at the scene before sending him to a hospital by ambulance. He is expected to survive. The three robbers were gone when police showed up, but a short time later officers tracked down two of the them. One of the suspects was later identified as 19-year-old Saul Vela. He’s facing robbery and assault charges. A third robber is still on the run.