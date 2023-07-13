Man Smoking Fentanyl Leads To Evacuation Of Senior Center

McMinnville, Ore – Northwest Senior and Disability Services, located at 300 SW Hill Road, experienced a significant incident on July 12th, 2023, at approximately 2:41 PM. An employee made a 911 call reporting the discovery of a male individual smoking a substance suspected to be Fentanyl inside the building. Despite being confronted, the male refused to disclose the nature of the substance and left the premises during the ongoing emergency call. The building housed around 20 individuals at the time of the incident.

Following the incident, several occupants of the building began reporting potential symptoms of Fentanyl exposure, prompting authorities to declare a “Mass Casualty Incident.” McMinnville Fire and Police departments promptly responded to the scene, providing assistance in evacuation, triage, and treatment. Approximately 11 individuals were evaluated on-site due to reported symptoms, and one of them was subsequently transported to the Willamette Valley Medical Center for further assessment. Notably, no Narcan was administered at the scene.

Efforts were made to locate the male suspect; however, he has not been found as of yet. The investigation is currently ongoing, and information regarding the suspect’s identity remains pending.