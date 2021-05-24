Man Shot While Allegedly Breaking Into Ex-Girlfriend’s House
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The Thurston County Sheriff’s office says a 32-year-old Olympia man was shot while breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house.
Deputies responded to a shooting on Cooper Estates Ln NW around 1 a.m. Saturday. The sheriff’s office says the man had forced his way into his ex-girlfriends home armed with a metal pipe.
The woman, her children, and her current boyfriend were inside the home at the time.
Police say the woman’s boyfriend allegedly shot the man.
The suspect was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.
Once he is stable, he’ll be booked into Thurston County Jail.