Man Shot To Death By Vancouver Police Identified

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Police in Vancouver, Washington, fatally shot a man for the second time this month.

Police officers shot a Vancouver man on Monday after authorities said he pointed what appeared to be a gun at them, The Columbian reported. The Clark County Medical Examiner on Thursday identified the man as 40-year-old Jonathan West Nelson. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading an investigating into the shooting, said several people approached a Vancouver officer early Monday, reporting that a man had pointed a gun at them near a McDonald’s parking lot.

Responding officers released a police dog when Nelson didn’t stop walking as they commanded, investigators said.

Nelson then allegedly pointed what appeared to be a gun at the officers, and four officers fired and hit him, according to the sheriff’s office. Nelson was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Vancouver Police Department said the police dog was shot in its tail and underwent surgery. Who shot the dog wasn’t clear. Authorities did not say Nelson fired a weapon.

The names of the four officers have not been released.

On June 8, Vancouver police fatally shot Vadim V. Sashchenko while responding to a call about an aggressive dog.