KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo
Weather Alert:
Heat Advisory In Effect For Temps In Upper 90’s

Man Shot, Suspect Arrested In NE Portland

August 30, 2022 10:11AM PDT
Share
Credit: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot on Northeast 80th Avenue just south of Halsey on Monday night in what appears to be domestic violence.

The victim was shot in the chest around 6:00pm.  He is expected to survive.

22-year-old Rocky Rainwater was arrested for Assault in the First Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

More than 275 people have been wounded in shootings in the city so far this year with at least 54 fatalities.

More about:
NE Portland
Rocky Rainwater
Shooting

Popular Posts

1

Portland's Homicides Of 2022
2

Cooling Centers Open Again Thursday
3

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Expands Emergency Declaration On Homeless Camping To Schools
4

Uvalde School Board Fires Police Chief After Mass Shooting
5

Freeman High School Shooter Sentenced To 40 Years In Prison