Man Shot, Suspect Arrested In NE Portland

Credit: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot on Northeast 80th Avenue just south of Halsey on Monday night in what appears to be domestic violence.

The victim was shot in the chest around 6:00pm. He is expected to survive.

22-year-old Rocky Rainwater was arrested for Assault in the First Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

More than 275 people have been wounded in shootings in the city so far this year with at least 54 fatalities.