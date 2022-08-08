      Weather Alert
Man Shot Several Times In Vancouver

Aug 8, 2022 @ 9:55am
Credit: MGN

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man was shot several times on Sunday night.  The 34-year-old was found lying on the ground at Northeast 62nd Avenue and Fourth Plain Blvd. just after 9:00pm.

“Officers began first aid and applied chest seals to treat the victim before emergency medical personnel arrived”, said Vancouver Police.

The man has not yet been identified.  There’s no word on his condition or who shot him.

Detectives from the Vancouver Police Department Major Crimes Unit and Safe Streets Task Force are investigating.

TAGS
Shooting Vancouver
