Man Shot Near Mt. Tabor

Portland, Oregon – A shooting early this morning in Southeast Portland sends a man to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened around 3am near the Mt. Tabor neighborhood on Southeast 58th and Hawthorne. Neighbors heard the gunfire and called 911. Officers are still searching for a suspect. If you know anything call Portland police.
Officers arrived in the area and located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers applied medical aid until medical personnel arrived in the area. The victim was transported to a Portland hospital with serious injuries.
At this point in the investigation, there is no suspect information.
The Gun Violence Response Team (GVRT) is responding to conduct an investigation.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Police Non-Emergency Line at 503-823-3333.