KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Man Shot & Killed Near Northgate Park Identified

September 22, 2022 1:58PM PDT
Share
Man Shot & Killed Near Northgate Park Identified
Essadin Jamal Hassan, 23.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man shot and killed on Monday night near Northgate Park in the Portsmouth neighborhood has been identified.

Officers found the crime scene around 7:30pm, but no victims were present.  The victim arrived at an emergency room in a vehicle about 20 minutes later, but he did not survive.

The man has been identified as 23-year-old Essadin Hassan.  He’s the 67th person dead by homicide in the city this year.

Police have not released any information on a suspect.

Related | Portland’s Homicides Of 2022

More about:
Essadin Jamal Hassan
Homicide
murder
Portland
Shooting

Popular Posts

1

Portland's Homicides Of 2022
2

Shooter Arrested In Road Rage Killing In Polk County
3

Domestic Violence Involved In Deadly Portland Shooting
4

Umatilla County Man Indicted For Alleged Wildhorse Resort And Casino Robbery, Shootout
5

Drugs, Guns, Animals, Stolen Vehicles, And A Lamborghini All Seized During Clackamas County Bust