Clarence Smith, 70.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who was shot and killed last Friday night in the Old Town district has been identified.

70-year-old Clarence Smith was shot at Northwest 6th and Glisan around 9:30pm on August 26th.

His killer has not yet been caught.

This was the first of four homicides in the city over the weekend and the 59th of the year.

Related | Portland’s Homicides Of 2022